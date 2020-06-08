Protest blocks thoroughfare and rallies in front of Police Department

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

On June 7th, in a week when white Americans are coming face to face with disturbing facts about their country, Justice4Chinedu and Peninsula Democratic Socialists of America added to the national discomfort. They staged a protest starting at Capuchino High School in San Bruno, ending up with a rally in front of the Millbrae City Hall and police department's substation.They gathered to demand justice for Chinedu Okobi, murdered by San Mateo County sheriffs in late 2018. The demonstrators sported masks and gloves but came out despite the COVID-19 epidemic, saying that the Pandemic of Racism must be fought on the streets.It was sunny and windy as about 500 demonstrators gathered on a hill at the High School to hear speakers. They then marched into town, blocking one of San Bruno's main avenues and, with signs demanding justice and the defunding of the police, they paused for a moment of silence at the site of Okobi's murder.Erecting a flowered altar with Okobi's picture, more speakers were heard. Most memorable was a very litle girl and her stuffy asking for justice. Someone else delivers a jarring message: Sympathy is not enough, you have to become a coconspirator.