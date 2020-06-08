So on behalf of the Filipino community in the Bay Area, we want to show our solidarity and support to the Black community. This is not just their fight, it is our fight too. They fought with us before, so we’ll fight with them now.



So on June 10, Wednesday, we will march from the historic Gran Oriente Filipino Hotel in SOMA all the way to the I-Hotel in Kearny St. as we show our solidarity and support for the #blacklivesmatter.



Everyone is welcome to join the protest. If you know anyone who is Filipino, please feel free to tag them. Let’s share this around the Bay Area! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2546963991...

