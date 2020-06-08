Socially Distanced Protest (outside, 6’+ apart, wearing masks)
We join together for a Memorial and Celebration of Life for George Floyd.
Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community has been fighting for Justice for Black people since the 2015 killing of Mario Woods by San Francisco police. Join us to honor George Floyd.
San Francisco | Racial Justice
|Kneeling 4 Justice Part 2
|Date
|Tuesday June 09
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community
|mwjusticenow [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|San Francisco City Hall, Polk Street Side
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9183568286...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 8th, 2020 4:44 PM
