Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
AFA-CWA Pres Sara Nelson Likes ILWU Action On June 9th To Act In Memorial To George Floyd
by Repost
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 2:35 PM
ILWU Local 10, 34 and all west coast locals will be stopping work on June 9,2020 to remember George Floyd who was murdered by the police in Minneapolis. Also there will be a West Coast shutdown of all Ports on Juneteenth June 19, 2020. CWA AFA President Sara Nelson supported the action
sm_ilwu_honoring_victims_of_police_murder_-_william_adams_-_6-8-2020_ltr.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
AFA-CWA President Sara Nelson Likes ILWU Action On June 9th To Act In Memorial To George Floyd
https://twitter.com/FlyingWithSara/status/1270047544417058822
ILWU announcing a call for all Labor to stop in a 8 min, 46 sec vigil of silence at Noon ET June 9, to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, & victims of police brutality. They state, “all lives will matter when Black lives matter because an injury to one is an injury to all.” #1u
The ILWU has also voted to shutdown all West Coast ports on Juneteenth June 19, 2020 to stop the police terror and murders.
https://twitter.com/FlyingWithSara/status/...
§Black & White Workers Unite For Workers Power
by Repost
Monday Jun 8th, 2020 2:35 PM
sm_workers_black___white_unite.jpg
original image (765x960)
Black and White workers have to unite to fight racist police terror and systemic racism embedded in the capitalist system. Pitting worker against worker based on race, nationality, sexual orientation, religion is a tool to divide the working class
https://twitter.com/FlyingWithSara/status/...
