ILWU Local 10, 34 and all west coast locals will be stopping work on June 9,2020 to remember George Floyd who was murdered by the police in Minneapolis. Also there will be a West Coast shutdown of all Ports on Juneteenth June 19, 2020. CWA AFA President Sara Nelson supported the action
AFA-CWA President Sara Nelson Likes ILWU Action On June 9th To Act In Memorial To George Floyd
ILWU announcing a call for all Labor to stop in a 8 min, 46 sec vigil of silence at Noon ET June 9, to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, & victims of police brutality. They state, “all lives will matter when Black lives matter because an injury to one is an injury to all.” #1u
The ILWU has also voted to shutdown all West Coast ports on Juneteenth June 19, 2020 to stop the police terror and murders.
https://twitter.com/FlyingWithSara/status/1270047544417058822
