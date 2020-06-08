AFA-CWA Pres Sara Nelson Likes ILWU Action On June 9th To Act In Memorial To George Floyd by Repost

Monday Jun 8th, 2020 2:35 PM

ILWU Local 10, 34 and all west coast locals will be stopping work on June 9,2020 to remember George Floyd who was murdered by the police in Minneapolis. Also there will be a West Coast shutdown of all Ports on Juneteenth June 19, 2020. CWA AFA President Sara Nelson supported the action