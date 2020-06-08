top
Related Categories: California | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 6/28/2020
San Francisco Pride 2020: 50 Years of Pride Online Celebration & Rally (Day 2)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday June 28
Time 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSF Pride
Location Details
Online/virtual
SAN FRANCISCO PRIDE 2020: 50 Years of Pride Online Celebration & Rally

THEME: Generations of Hope

Saturday, June 27, 1 - 9 p.m. PT

Sunday, June 28, 2 - 7 p.m. PT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SanFranciscoPride/

Although Pride Month will look different this year, the community is still coming together for
a virtual celebration of our LGBTQ+ community and to honor 50 years of San Francisco Pride.

Our Online Celebration will feature live and pre-recorded performances, greetings from LGBTQ+ community members, elected officials, and celebrities, speeches from thought leaders, drag and dance performances, DJ sets, and more! Immerse yourself in two days of community engagement and entertainment.

Congratulations to our 2020 Community Grand Marshals and Honorees!

Our Grand Marshals and Honorees represent a mix of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community. With the help of community input, Pride selects these groups and individuals in order to honor the work they have put into furthering the causes of LGBTQ+ people.

For the 2020 Grand Marshals & Honorees, go to: http://www.sfpride.org/community-grand-marshals-2020/
____________________________________________________________

GLBT Historical Society: '50 Years of Pride' Virtual Exhibition

On June 27, 1970, a small group of LGBTQ+ people marched down Polk Street—then
San Francisco’s most prominent queer neighborhood—to mark an event called
“Christopher Street Liberation Day.” Commemorating the one-year anniversary of the historic Stonewall uprising on Christopher Street in New York City, the march was followed the next afternoon, June 28, by an intimate “gay-in” picnic at Speedway Meadows in Golden Gate Park. Fifty years later, the modest gatherings of 1970 have evolved into San Francisco Pride, a globally famous annual parade and celebration.

Spanning five decades of Pride celebrations, '50 Years of Pride' honors the LGBTQ+ community coming into its own in the best of times and the worst of times. Images drawn from the GLBT Historical Society’s archives are joined by photographs held by other institutions, as well as works by over 20 independent queer photographers who have captured Pride over the years.

Check out the online exhibition here: https://www.glbthistory.org/50-years-of-pride
____________________________________________________________

About: SF Pride

The San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Pride Celebration Committee® is a 501(c)3 non-profit membership organization founded to produce the San Francisco Pride Celebration & Parade. SF Pride is dedicated to education, to the commemoration of LGBTQ+ heritage and to the celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and liberation.
sm_pride_online_1.jpg
original image (6773x3810)
For more event information: http://www.sfpride.org/celebration/

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 8th, 2020 12:34 PM
