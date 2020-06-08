



THEME: Generations of Hope



Saturday, June 27, 1 - 9 p.m. PT



Sunday, June 28, 2 - 7 p.m. PT



Facebook:



Although Pride Month will look different this year, the community is still coming together for

a virtual celebration of our LGBTQ+ community and to honor 50 years of San Francisco Pride.



Our Online Celebration will feature live and pre-recorded performances, greetings from LGBTQ+ community members, elected officials, and celebrities, speeches from thought leaders, drag and dance performances, DJ sets, and more! Immerse yourself in two days of community engagement and entertainment.



Congratulations to our 2020 Community Grand Marshals and Honorees!



Our Grand Marshals and Honorees represent a mix of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community. With the help of community input, Pride selects these groups and individuals in order to honor the work they have put into furthering the causes of LGBTQ+ people.



For the 2020 Grand Marshals & Honorees, go to:

____________________________________________________________



GLBT Historical Society: '50 Years of Pride' Virtual Exhibition



On June 27, 1970, a small group of LGBTQ+ people marched down Polk Street—then

San Francisco’s most prominent queer neighborhood—to mark an event called

“Christopher Street Liberation Day.” Commemorating the one-year anniversary of the historic Stonewall uprising on Christopher Street in New York City, the march was followed the next afternoon, June 28, by an intimate “gay-in” picnic at Speedway Meadows in Golden Gate Park. Fifty years later, the modest gatherings of 1970 have evolved into San Francisco Pride, a globally famous annual parade and celebration.



Spanning five decades of Pride celebrations, '50 Years of Pride' honors the LGBTQ+ community coming into its own in the best of times and the worst of times. Images drawn from the GLBT Historical Society’s archives are joined by photographs held by other institutions, as well as works by over 20 independent queer photographers who have captured Pride over the years.



Check out the online exhibition here:

____________________________________________________________



About: SF Pride



