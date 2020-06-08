From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
Food Not Bombs 40th Anniversary - Co-Founder Keith McHenry Interview
Interview with Keith McHenry, co-founder of Food Not Bombs, on the on-going struggle to feed and house the unhoused people of Santa Cruz, California during the coronavirus pandemic. Originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" on KZSC, 88.1 FM.
Listen now:
Food Not Bombs is currently celebrating it's 40th anniversary of serving free, vegan meals to hungry people worldwide. FNB was co-founded in 1981 in Cambridge, Massachusetts by Keith McHenry and a group of activists including Susan Eaton, Brian Feigenbaum, CT, Mira Brown, Jessie Constable, Amy Rothstien and Jo Swanson. Keith McHenry continues to serve meals in Santa Cruz, California. In this dynamic interview, McHenry discusses the on-going struggles to feed and house the unhoused people of Santa Cruz during the coronavirus pandemic. Originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" on KZSC, 88.1 FM.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network