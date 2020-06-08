Food Not Bombs 40th Anniversary - Co-Founder Keith McHenry Interview by John Malkin

Monday Jun 8th, 2020 11:12 AM

Interview with Keith McHenry, co-founder of Food Not Bombs, on the on-going struggle to feed and house the unhoused people of Santa Cruz, California during the coronavirus pandemic. Originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" on KZSC, 88.1 FM.

Food Not Bombs is currently celebrating it's 40th anniversary of serving free, vegan meals to hungry people worldwide. FNB was co-founded in 1981 in Cambridge, Massachusetts by Keith McHenry and a group of activists including Susan Eaton, Brian Feigenbaum, CT, Mira Brown, Jessie Constable, Amy Rothstien and Jo Swanson. Keith McHenry continues to serve meals in Santa Cruz, California. In this dynamic interview, McHenry discusses the on-going struggles to feed and house the unhoused people of Santa Cruz during the coronavirus pandemic. Originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" on KZSC, 88.1 FM.