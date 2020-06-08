



In Housing is Healthcare, critical service providers will discuss how, we as a community, can build community resilience during our current crisis. The program asks us all to consider how we can come out of this crisis stronger than before. We invite people from all walks of life to come with questions and ideas to help us build a more resilient community.



Panelists include:



Whitney Barnes, Adult Protective Services, Santa Cruz County Human Services Department



Erika Cortes,Youth Homeless Response Team Program, Community Action Board (CAB)

Joey Crottogini, Manager of Homeless Persons Health Project (HPHP)



Phil Kramer, Executive Director of Housing Matters



