Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Community Resilience Project: Housing is Healthcare
Date Wednesday June 17
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details
Online
SCPL has developed a new monthly discussion series intended to help build resiliency within our community. The first event in the series is called Housing is Healthcare. Register at https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/6778692.

In Housing is Healthcare, critical service providers will discuss how, we as a community, can build community resilience during our current crisis. The program asks us all to consider how we can come out of this crisis stronger than before. We invite people from all walks of life to come with questions and ideas to help us build a more resilient community.

Panelists include:

Whitney Barnes, Adult Protective Services, Santa Cruz County Human Services Department

Erika Cortes,Youth Homeless Response Team Program, Community Action Board (CAB)
Joey Crottogini, Manager of Homeless Persons Health Project (HPHP)

Phil Kramer, Executive Director of Housing Matters

Jered Lawson, Veterans Outreach Specialist at Housing Matters
housing_is_health_care.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3653797877...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 8th, 2020 10:16 AM
