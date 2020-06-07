Budget Time: Transfer Police Budget to Services for the Workingclass by Name of the Game Is Money

Sunday Jun 7th, 2020 5:38 PM

On June 7, 2020, around 3 p.m., a march of a few thousand young people was seen on Bay Street, coming from the Marina, turning onto Columbus and filled the entire length of Columbus to Stockton, where it turned for a block to Vallejo, the heart of the working class Chinese immigrant community, where they stood and chanted "Black Lives Matter" outside a police station.