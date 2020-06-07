top
Black Lives Matter March in West Fresno
by Peter Maiden
Sunday Jun 7th, 2020 1:10 PM
Several hundred marched through West Fresno to protest police killings.
Several hundred marchers met at Saint Rest Baptist Church in West Fresno June 6 to promote the message of Black Lives Matter in a peaceful manner. They marched over a mile to a rally on the grounds of the Cecil C. Hinton Community Center. Joby Jones, who was addressing the crowd, asked how many people at the rally had lost someone they knew to police violence, and at least 25 hands went up. The rally was also in opposition to gang violence. There was a profound sadness in the crowd for all lives cut short in the community.
