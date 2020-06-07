From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Racial Justice
Black Lives Matter March in West Fresno
Several hundred marched through West Fresno to protest police killings.
Several hundred marchers met at Saint Rest Baptist Church in West Fresno June 6 to promote the message of Black Lives Matter in a peaceful manner. They marched over a mile to a rally on the grounds of the Cecil C. Hinton Community Center. Joby Jones, who was addressing the crowd, asked how many people at the rally had lost someone they knew to police violence, and at least 25 hands went up. The rally was also in opposition to gang violence. There was a profound sadness in the crowd for all lives cut short in the community.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network