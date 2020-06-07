Black Lives Matter Vigil for Allies by Peter Maiden

Sunday Jun 7th, 2020 1:05 PM

A Black Lives Matter Protest at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Fresno

The Unitarian Church of Fresno held a vigil for allies Friday evening, June 5 in remembrance of George Floyd and against police violence. About three hundred people came, making a socially distanced line that went along Alluvial Avenue for the equivalent of five blocks. The protest around Floyd’s murder keeps going and going around the country and here in Fresno.