Black Lives Matter Vigil for Allies
A Black Lives Matter Protest at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Fresno
The Unitarian Church of Fresno held a vigil for allies Friday evening, June 5 in remembrance of George Floyd and against police violence. About three hundred people came, making a socially distanced line that went along Alluvial Avenue for the equivalent of five blocks. The protest around Floyd’s murder keeps going and going around the country and here in Fresno.
