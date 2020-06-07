top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/ 7/2020
Silence Enables Violence: Marina/North Beach Protest
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday June 07
Time 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorEdna Mirosalva Raia, Sarah Page, Guinevere Q
Location Details
Fillmore & Bay Street
We've given one side of the city plenty of attention. It's time to spread out and get every neighborhood on board with our message.

#BlackLivesMatter

Demand STRICT POLICE REFORM NOW!
Show solidarity for the less privileged individuals of our society. Remember/honor those who have been murdered at the hands of police. Oscar Grant (Bay Area, killed by BART Police years ago), Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and many more!

San Francisco needs to set an example for the rest of the world. SF stands for equality. We will no longer tolerate meaningless police brutality toward any race.

Make your voice heard. Join us at Fillmore & Bay streets, this Sunday, June 7th, at 2:00 PM.
We are walking through the Marina to the closest police station at 766 Vallejo in North Beach.

POLICE DEPT: STAND/WALK/KNEEL WITH US!
Bring your signs. Bring your voices. Bring your masks. Try to stand 6 ft apart.
For more event information: https://facebook.com/events/s/silence-enab...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 7th, 2020 9:33 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1018.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code