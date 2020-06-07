We've given one side of the city plenty of attention. It's time to spread out and get every neighborhood on board with our message.



#BlackLivesMatter



Demand STRICT POLICE REFORM NOW!

Show solidarity for the less privileged individuals of our society. Remember/honor those who have been murdered at the hands of police. Oscar Grant (Bay Area, killed by BART Police years ago), Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and many more!



San Francisco needs to set an example for the rest of the world. SF stands for equality. We will no longer tolerate meaningless police brutality toward any race.



Make your voice heard. Join us at Fillmore & Bay streets, this Sunday, June 7th, at 2:00 PM.

We are walking through the Marina to the closest police station at 766 Vallejo in North Beach.



POLICE DEPT: STAND/WALK/KNEEL WITH US!

Bring your signs. Bring your voices. Bring your masks. Try to stand 6 ft apart. For more event information: https://facebook.com/events/s/silence-enab...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 7th, 2020 9:33 AM