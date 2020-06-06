From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Brutal police murder videos of George Floyd & cops brutalizing the American public
A June 2nd, Black Lives Matter protest in Prescott, Arizona, against police brutality and killer cops! - Photo by Richard Bailey
By Lynda Carson - June 6, 2020
With over 4,400 arrests since the murder of George Floyd by the brutal cops of America, there’s over 62,000 National Guard troops still on the streets of America. As things stand, we can only come to the conclusion that the Trump regime is responsible for encouraging the cops and National Guard to brutalize the American public for exercising their right to protest against police brutality, and killer cops.
The on-going police violence against the American public continues on a daily basis because the pigs in Washington D.C., who call themselves the President, and the Attorney General, are allowing the American public to be brutalized by the cops and National Guard as a way to remain in power, no matter what it takes to do so.
Cops And National Guard Members Need To Refuse All Orders:
If there are any good cops left out there, or any sane National Guard members who know how to think for themselves, it is time for all of you to realize that what you are doing are crimes against humanity, and that you must refuse all orders given to you to brutalize the American public.
See some links below for just a few examples of the police brutality and crimes against humanity that has been occurring across the nation lately…
Peace-
-Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
New York Times sad, tragic, frightening video of the police murdering George Floyd on May 25, 2020, can be seen by clicking on the link below…
https://www.nytimes.com/video/us/100000007159353/george-floyd-arrest-death-video.html
The link below has a variety of videos containing some brutal police violence against the American public.
https://twitter.com/greg_doucette/status/1268395872057950208
>>>>>>
See other links below that contains somme brutal police violence against the American public…
https://twitter.com/mjfree/status/1268739364630212610
https://twitter.com/DejaHunter26
>>>>>>
Click on the below to see a variety of police brutality incidents including a cops dog chewing on man’s arm…
https://twitter.com/hashtag/policeviolence?lang=en
>>>>>>
More links to videos below of police violence and crimes against humanity occurring on the streets of America…
https://twitter.com/zacbears/status/1266929072560582658?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1266929072560582658&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhttp://www.thedailybeast.com%2Fminneapolis-police-move-in-on-protesters-journalists-in-unprovoked-show-of-force
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1267238928626659328
https://twitter.com/BenjaminPDixon/status/1267291999805325312
https://twitter.com/McAuleyATL/status/1266896760611450882
https://twitter.com/AJRupchandani/status/1266889115288711168
https://twitter.com/hashtag/policebrutality?lang=en
https://twitter.com/tkerssen/status/1266921821653385225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1266921821653385225&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fslate.com%2Fnews-and-politics%2F2020%2F05%2Fgeorge-floyd-protests-police-violence.html
https://twitter.com/JasonLemon/status/1266529475757510656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhttp://www.buzzfeednews.com%2Farticle%2Folivianiland%2Fnypd-officer-protest-brooklyn-throwing-woman-review
https://www.newsweek.com/marine-veteran-police-shot-rubber-bullets-1508409
https://www.thedailybeast.com/even-medical-workers-fighting-covid-say-cops-are-attacking-them-at-george-floyd-protests
Brutal cops attacking the media… See links below…
https://www.niemanlab.org/2020/06/well-try-to-help-you-follow-the-police-attacks-on-journalists-across-the-country/
>>>>>>
CNN reporter arrested live on-air by cops
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIClA57jWmQ
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Cops attacking journalists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRArltsEyH8
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Cops attacking the press
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62L523KkT-U
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Cops attacking media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSXdYNbS9DQ
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Police targeting the press
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhBngK9skOk
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Brutal cops attacking reporters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xH8Zw8gjAEU
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
