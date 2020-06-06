top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Brutal police murder videos of George Floyd & cops brutalizing the American public
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:41 PM
A June 2nd, Black Lives Matter protest in Prescott, Arizona, against police brutality and killer cops! - Photo by Richard Bailey
sm_prescott_black_lives_matter_demonstration.6-2-20.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
Brutal police murder videos of George Floyd & cops brutalizing the American public

By Lynda Carson - June 6, 2020

With over 4,400 arrests since the murder of George Floyd by the brutal cops of America, there’s over 62,000 National Guard troops still on the streets of America. As things stand, we can only come to the conclusion that the Trump regime is responsible for encouraging the cops and National Guard to brutalize the American public for exercising their right to protest against police brutality, and killer cops.

The on-going police violence against the American public continues on a daily basis because the pigs in Washington D.C., who call themselves the President, and the Attorney General, are allowing the American public to be brutalized by the cops and National Guard as a way to remain in power, no matter what it takes to do so.


Cops And National Guard Members Need To Refuse All Orders:


If there are any good cops left out there, or any sane National Guard members who know how to think for themselves, it is time for all of you to realize that what you are doing are crimes against humanity, and that you must refuse all orders given to you to brutalize the American public.

See some links below for just a few examples of the police brutality and crimes against humanity that has been occurring across the nation lately…

Peace-

-Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com


New York Times sad, tragic, frightening video of the police murdering George Floyd on May 25, 2020, can be seen by clicking on the link below…

https://www.nytimes.com/video/us/100000007159353/george-floyd-arrest-death-video.html


The link below has a variety of videos containing some brutal police violence against the American public.

https://twitter.com/greg_doucette/status/1268395872057950208


>>>>>>
See other links below that contains somme brutal police violence against the American public…

https://twitter.com/mjfree/status/1268739364630212610

https://twitter.com/DejaHunter26

>>>>>>
Click on the below to see a variety of police brutality incidents including a cops dog chewing on man’s arm…

https://twitter.com/hashtag/policeviolence?lang=en

>>>>>>
More links to videos below of police violence and crimes against humanity occurring on the streets of America…

https://twitter.com/zacbears/status/1266929072560582658?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1266929072560582658&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhttp://www.thedailybeast.com%2Fminneapolis-police-move-in-on-protesters-journalists-in-unprovoked-show-of-force

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1267238928626659328

https://twitter.com/BenjaminPDixon/status/1267291999805325312

https://twitter.com/McAuleyATL/status/1266896760611450882

https://twitter.com/AJRupchandani/status/1266889115288711168

https://twitter.com/hashtag/policebrutality?lang=en

https://twitter.com/tkerssen/status/1266921821653385225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1266921821653385225&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fslate.com%2Fnews-and-politics%2F2020%2F05%2Fgeorge-floyd-protests-police-violence.html

https://twitter.com/JasonLemon/status/1266529475757510656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhttp://www.buzzfeednews.com%2Farticle%2Folivianiland%2Fnypd-officer-protest-brooklyn-throwing-woman-review

https://www.newsweek.com/marine-veteran-police-shot-rubber-bullets-1508409

https://www.thedailybeast.com/even-medical-workers-fighting-covid-say-cops-are-attacking-them-at-george-floyd-protests

Brutal cops attacking the media… See links below…

https://www.niemanlab.org/2020/06/well-try-to-help-you-follow-the-police-attacks-on-journalists-across-the-country/

>>>>>>
CNN reporter arrested live on-air by cops

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIClA57jWmQ

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Cops attacking journalists

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRArltsEyH8

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Cops attacking the press

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62L523KkT-U

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Cops attacking media

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSXdYNbS9DQ

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Police targeting the press

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhBngK9skOk

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Brutal cops attacking reporters

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xH8Zw8gjAEU

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 998.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code