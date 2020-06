A June 2nd, Black Lives Matter protest in Prescott, Arizona, against police brutality and killer cops! - Photo by Richard Bailey

Brutal police murder videos of George Floyd & cops brutalizing the American publicBy Lynda Carson - June 6, 2020With over 4,400 arrests since the murder of George Floyd by the brutal cops of America, there's over 62,000 National Guard troops still on the streets of America. As things stand, we can only come to the conclusion that the Trump regime is responsible for encouraging the cops and National Guard to brutalize the American public for exercising their right to protest against police brutality, and killer cops.The on-going police violence against the American public continues on a daily basis because the pigs in Washington D.C., who call themselves the President, and the Attorney General, are allowing the American public to be brutalized by the cops and National Guard as a way to remain in power, no matter what it takes to do so.Cops And National Guard Members Need To Refuse All Orders:If there are any good cops left out there, or any sane National Guard members who know how to think for themselves, it is time for all of you to realize that what you are doing are crimes against humanity, and that you must refuse all orders given to you to brutalize the American public.See some links below for just a few examples of the police brutality and crimes against humanity that has been occurring across the nation lately…Peace--Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com New York Times sad, tragic, frightening video of the police murdering George Floyd on May 25, 2020, can be seen by clicking on the link below…