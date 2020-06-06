Refuse Fascism holds large rally and march in Mission District as Fascism become mainstream threat.

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

Fascism used to be discussed mostly among academicians and those far from the US political mainstream. Not any more, with Trump in the White House.With the army attacking peaceful protesters, the appearance of unidentifiable police, and a President who considers the military his personal force, Fascism is suddenly an immediate threat to the US republic.This was evident from the large crowd that rallied and marched in protest in San Francisco's Mission District in a protest organized by Refuse Fascism Bay Area. They marched to protest racist killings that do not stop. They expressed their utter contempt for the racist President and demanded his removal..Stopping in front of the Mission District police station they demanded the defunding of police. It has become clear to many that the institution of the traditional municipal police departments no longer serves the interest of most of the population, if it ever did.Other simultaneous demonstrations were taking place on Lombard Street and at the Golden Gate Bridge.