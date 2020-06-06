top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Protest and March at 24th and Mission, One of Many
by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
Refuse Fascism holds large rally and march in Mission District as Fascism become mainstream threat.
sm_01_852_4421.jpg
original image (2102x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

Fascism used to be discussed mostly among academicians and those far from the US political mainstream. Not any more, with Trump in the White House.

With the army attacking peaceful protesters, the appearance of unidentifiable police, and a President who considers the military his personal force, Fascism is suddenly an immediate threat to the US republic.

This was evident from the large crowd that rallied and marched in protest in San Francisco's Mission District in a protest organized by Refuse Fascism Bay Area. They marched to protest racist killings that do not stop. They expressed their utter contempt for the racist President and demanded his removal..

Stopping in front of the Mission District police station they demanded the defunding of police. It has become clear to many that the institution of the traditional municipal police departments no longer serves the interest of most of the population, if it ever did.

Other simultaneous demonstrations were taking place on Lombard Street and at the Golden Gate Bridge.

Complete high resolution photos
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_02_850_9741.jpg
original image (1572x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_03_850_9761.jpg
original image (1844x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_04_850_9778.jpg
original image (1967x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_05_850_9803.jpg
original image (2050x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_06_852_4390.jpg
original image (1793x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_07_850_9820.jpg
original image (1811x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_08_850_9880.jpg
original image (2013x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_09_850_9927.jpg
original image (1865x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_10_850_9938.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_11_852_4411.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_12_850_9966.jpg
original image (1948x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_13_850_9986.jpg
original image (1993x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_14_850_9991.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_15_850_9993.jpg
original image (1937x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_16_850_0001.jpg
original image (1880x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_17_852_4458.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_18_850_0095.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§Protest and March at 24th and Mission, One of Many
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_19_850_0030.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 11:20 PM
sm_20_852_4423.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascismBayA...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 903.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code