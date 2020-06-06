



The problem is that we have been here before. In the past, mass protests against police terror and the white supremacist-capitalist state have occurred, but after initial outrage and police crack downs, the excitement and activity of the protests subsides. Those who are not consistently active in political work disappear while activists and political organizations fail to push the movement forward for the long haul. We need to come together as a community to discuss how we can build up a long-term sustained resistance to white supremacy, police brutality, and the capitalist system.



We cannot afford to tail spontaneous movement after spontaneous movement. We need to organize for the long-term, which means doing much more than showing up to protests every time a black person is murdered by police or voting every two years. The police harassing, terrorizing, and murdering working class people is the norm and politicians will not work to overthrow a system that keeps them paid. Reforms intended to quell police brutality are often not applied, ineffective, insufficient, or completely rolled back. If a long-term organized movement against white supremacist police terror is not sustained, then we will continue to see black people murdered in cold blood by the police.



Please come out to Willow Park in Oakland on June 9th at 6pm to discuss how we can sustain this movement for the long-term. We'll talk about how to link the local struggle in Oakland to the larger nation-wide movement. We'll discuss ways in which we can use the momentum from the protests to bring more people into political organizing and how we can advance the work we are currently doing to ensure that we are moving forward in our struggle to overthrow the white supremacist-capitalist system!



We will have food, drinks, and great conversation. We hope to see you there.



All Power to the People!



