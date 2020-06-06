top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Black Lives Matter! Labor Rally & March In SF
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 7:13 PM
Hundreds of Northern California trade unionists marched and rallied in San Francisco Hunters Point Bay View district to protest the murder of George Floyd and many other Black workers and youth. Some community members also spoke out about the murders.
sm_seiu_1021_blm_fists_6-6-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of Northern California trade unionists from the SEIU and other unions rallied and marched in San Francisco's Hunters Point Bay View district protesting the murder of George Floyd and many other Blacks.

Many called for the defunding of the police and also for the police unions to be thrown out of the labor movement.

Community members also spoke out about the treatment of the community by the San Francisco police department.

The City & Country of San Francisco is also cutting public workers and there is 90% unemployment in the hotel industry among Unite-HERE Local 2 members and 100% unemployment among IATSE members.

Additional media:
Enough Is Enough! Thousand Speak Out & Rally In SF Against Murder of George Floyd & Systemic Racism
https://youtu.be/j2wk4aVwcXQ

Stop The Police Murders & Repression! Rally At The Oscar Grant Plaza After Murder Of George Lloyd
https://youtu.be/NU7LR4Zt5N8

Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2gk4W-PqCU
§Pandemic Of Racism
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 7:13 PM
sm_seiu_1021_blm_pandemic_6-6-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
There is a pandemic of racism.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2gk4W-PqCU
§Women Marchers At Rally
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 7:13 PM
sm_seiu_1021_blm_women_marchers_6-6-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Women marchers participated in the action.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2gk4W-PqCU
§Silence Is Betrayal
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 7:13 PM
sm_seiu_1021_blm_silence_is_betrayal_6-6-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Silence Is Betrayal was on one of the signs carried by a participant: Black Lives Matter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2gk4W-PqCU
§Unite HERE Member Defund the Police
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 7:13 PM
sm_seiu_1021_blm_unite_here_2_defund_police_6-6-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A Unite-HERE Local 2 member at the march supported the defunding of the police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2gk4W-PqCU
§Appalled by What?
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 7:13 PM
sm_seiu_1021_blm_apalled.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Not appalled by murder of George Floyd.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2gk4W-PqCU
§Does Wearing A Hoodie Make You A Suspect?
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 7:13 PM
sm_seiu_1021_blm_hoodie_6-6-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Does wearing a hoodie make you a suspect?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2gk4W-PqCU
§IBT 350 Members Joined the Rally & March
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 7:13 PM
sm_seiu_1021_ibt_350_blm_606020.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Members of IBT 350 joined the rally and march.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2gk4W-PqCU
§Stop Murder Of Black People
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 7:13 PM
sm_seiu_1021_stop_murder_of_black_people_6-6-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Protesters were again about the regular murder of Black people.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2gk4W-PqCU
