National Eulogy & Service of Mourning for the poor and low-income service workers America has lost to #COVID19.
Sunday, June 7th @ 7 AM PT (10 AM ET)
PPC Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc
Repairers of the Breach and the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
will be hosting a National Eulogy & Service of Mourning for the poor and low-income and service workers America has lost to COVID-19.
Poor and low-income Americans, Black and brown communities, immigrants, and incarcerated neighbors have died unnecessarily in this pandemic, because of an inadequate response from our government, and we must take time to grieve and mourn our loss if we are to do the prophetic work on reconstructing democracy.
Join Rabbi Jonah Pesner, Valarie Kaur, Imam Omar Suleiman, & Bishop William J. Barber II for an interfaith memorial and eulogy for the more than 106,000 souls America has lost
to COVID-19.
Watch via livestream on PPC Facebook or at breachrepairers.org/livestream.
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
|National Service of Mourning for Poor & Low-income Workers Lost to COVID-19 (PPC)
|Date
|Sunday June 07
|Time
|7:00 AM - 8:00 AM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Poor Peoples Campaign & partners
|Location Details
|Online livstream
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/posts/298...
