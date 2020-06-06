top
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 6/ 7/2020
National Service of Mourning for Poor & Low-income Workers Lost to COVID-19 (PPC)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday June 07
Time 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorPoor Peoples Campaign & partners
Location Details
Online livstream
National Eulogy & Service of Mourning for the poor and low-income service workers America has lost to #COVID19.

Sunday, June 7th @ 7 AM PT (10 AM ET)

PPC Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc

Repairers of the Breach and the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
will be hosting a National Eulogy & Service of Mourning for the poor and low-income and service workers America has lost to COVID-19.

Poor and low-income Americans, Black and brown communities, immigrants, and incarcerated neighbors have died unnecessarily in this pandemic, because of an inadequate response from our government, and we must take time to grieve and mourn our loss if we are to do the prophetic work on reconstructing democracy.

Join Rabbi Jonah Pesner, Valarie Kaur, Imam Omar Suleiman, & Bishop William J. Barber II for an interfaith memorial and eulogy for the more than 106,000 souls America has lost
to COVID-19.

Watch via livestream on PPC Facebook or at breachrepairers.org/livestream.
sm_national_eulogy.jpg
original image (1024x512)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/posts/298...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 2:46 PM
