Sunday, June 7th @ 7 AM PT (10 AM ET)



PPC Livestream:



Repairers of the Breach and the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

will be hosting a National Eulogy & Service of Mourning for the poor and low-income and service workers America has lost to COVID-19.



Poor and low-income Americans, Black and brown communities, immigrants, and incarcerated neighbors have died unnecessarily in this pandemic, because of an inadequate response from our government, and we must take time to grieve and mourn our loss if we are to do the prophetic work on reconstructing democracy.



Join Rabbi Jonah Pesner, Valarie Kaur, Imam Omar Suleiman, & Bishop William J. Barber II for an interfaith memorial and eulogy for the more than 106,000 souls America has lost

to COVID-19.



Watch via livestream on PPC Facebook or at breachrepairers.org/livestream. National Eulogy & Service of Mourning for the poor and low-income service workers America has lost to #COVID19.Sunday, June 7th @ 7 AM PT (10 AM ET)PPC Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc Repairers of the Breach and the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revivalwill be hosting a National Eulogy & Service of Mourning for the poor and low-income and service workers America has lost to COVID-19.Poor and low-income Americans, Black and brown communities, immigrants, and incarcerated neighbors have died unnecessarily in this pandemic, because of an inadequate response from our government, and we must take time to grieve and mourn our loss if we are to do the prophetic work on reconstructing democracy.Join Rabbi Jonah Pesner, Valarie Kaur, Imam Omar Suleiman, & Bishop William J. Barber II for an interfaith memorial and eulogy for the more than 106,000 souls America has lostto COVID-19.Watch via livestream on PPC Facebook or at breachrepairers.org/livestream. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/posts/298...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 2:46 PM