



Pride won't be beaten by COVID19 - join us for the world's first Global Pride!



When: 24hr livestream starts for the Pacific Coast on Friday, June 26 @ 4 PM PT

(International start time: Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12:00 AM – 11:59 PM UTC+01)



Where: Online & accessible around the world



Facebook:



Global Pride 2020 video:



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Pride organizations worldwide with hundreds of marches and events cancelled or postponed. Global Pride provides an opportunity for the LGBTQIA+ community around the world to come together and celebrate diversity and equality during these challenging times.



Global Pride 2020 was launched on 1 April as a partnership between InterPride,

the European Pride Organisers Association, and national Pride networks in several countries.

It’s being led by a team of volunteers from every region of the world who are all committed to ensuring that everyone, everywhere, can take part in Pride this June 2020.



We will have speeches, performances, film and other content from Prides in Africa, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and South, Central and North America. A worldwide team of more than

100 volunteers are reaching out to Prides around the world and we're promising an amazing line-up of performances that you'd expect from a Pride event.



You can watch Global Pride 2020, wherever you are in the world. All you'll need is

a mobile phone, tablet or computer.



Questions or wish to contact Global Pride 2020? We would love to hear from you!

Please go to:

____________________________________________________________



LINE-UP of PERFORMERS & SPEAKERS



World leaders and Grammy Award-winners among line-up for online Global Pride 2020 event!



Our worldwide LGBTQIA+ Pride event has announced the first wave of speakers and artists appearing at the online event which is expected to attract up to 300 million viewers.



They include Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica – which this week legalised equal marriage – Prime Ministers of Norway Erna Solberg and Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, and Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil of India. All were approached by Pride organisations in their own country. More leaders will announce their participation in the coming weeks.



Artists including Pabllo Vittar, Ava Max, Olivia Newton John, Deborah Cox, Kristine W, Thelma Houston, Bright Light Bright Light, Courtney Act, Steve Grand and Rachel Sage are already scheduled to appear, together with audio and visual content by the artist

George Michael to celebrate a community that he was so very proud to be a part of.



More leading names from the world of entertainment including international musicians and bands and performers from the LGBTQIA+ community will be announced throughout June.



For more info on artists, performers & speakers info, go to:

https://www.globalpride2020.org/news/pr2/

____________________________________________________________



ORGANIZERS:



Global Pride 2020

InterPride - International Association of LGBTI Pride Organizers

Fierté Canada Pride

CAPI - Consolidated Association of Pride, Inc.

CSD Deutschland e.V.

European Pride Organisers Association

____________________________________________________________



