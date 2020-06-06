Undercounted: Black Men Speak, Episode 2 of 3
Undercounted: Black Men Speak, a 3-part web series by Black Men Count to speak to the way many of us feel each day when we turn on the news.
Join us on Monday, June 8 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) on the Fair Count Facebook page live for the second episode where we will hear from Black men who are doing the day to day work in our communities.
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/faircount/event/277840/
Watch Undercounted: Black Men Speak, Episode 1 of 3:
--Ed Reed, Fair Count
--Rev. Elijah Zehyoue
--Ryan Wilson
--Barkari Sellers
--Rev. James Woodall
Go to: https://www.facebook.com/faircountgeorgia/videos/1152845001747559/
ABOUT: Fair Count
Fair Count is dedicated to partnering with Hard to Count (HTC) communities to achieve a fair and accurate count of all people in Georgia and the nation in the 2020 Census, and to strengthening the pathways to greater civic participation. Fair Count is a 501(c)(3) organization.
Fair Count, and Fair Fight for fair, accessible elections, are both founded by Stacey Abrams, politician, lawyer, author, and the former Democrat gubernatorial candidate of Georgia, 2018.
https://www.faircount.org/
https://fairfight.com/
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/ 8/2020
|Undercounted: Black Men Speak: Systemic Racism, Recent Events & 2020 Census (ep. 2)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday June 08
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Fair Count
|Location Details
|Online via livestream: https://www.facebook.com/faircountgeorgia/
|
For more event information: https://twitter.com/faircount?ref_src=twsr...
