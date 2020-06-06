



Undercounted: Black Men Speak, a 3-part web series by Black Men Count to speak to the way many of us feel each day when we turn on the news.



Join us on Monday, June 8 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) on the Fair Count Facebook page live for the second episode where we will hear from Black men who are doing the day to day work in our communities.



RSVP:

_______________________________________________________________



Watch Undercounted: Black Men Speak, Episode 1 of 3:



--Ed Reed, Fair Count

--Rev. Elijah Zehyoue

--Ryan Wilson

--Barkari Sellers

--Rev. James Woodall



Go to:

_______________________________________________________________



ABOUT: Fair Count



Fair Count is dedicated to partnering with Hard to Count (HTC) communities to achieve a fair and accurate count of all people in Georgia and the nation in the 2020 Census, and to strengthening the pathways to greater civic participation. Fair Count is a 501(c)(3) organization.



Fair Count, and Fair Fight for fair, accessible elections, are both founded by Stacey Abrams, politician, lawyer, author, and the former Democrat gubernatorial candidate of Georgia, 2018.



https://www.faircount.org/



https://fairfight.com/

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 12:02 PM