Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/ 8/2020
Undercounted: Black Men Speak: Systemic Racism, Recent Events & 2020 Census (ep. 2)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday June 08
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorFair Count
Location Details
Online via livestream: https://www.facebook.com/faircountgeorgia/
Undercounted: Black Men Speak, Episode 2 of 3

Undercounted: Black Men Speak, a 3-part web series by Black Men Count to speak to the way many of us feel each day when we turn on the news.

Join us on Monday, June 8 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) on the Fair Count Facebook page live for the second episode where we will hear from Black men who are doing the day to day work in our communities.

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/faircount/event/277840/
_______________________________________________________________

Watch Undercounted: Black Men Speak, Episode 1 of 3:

--Ed Reed, Fair Count
--Rev. Elijah Zehyoue
--Ryan Wilson
--Barkari Sellers
--Rev. James Woodall

Go to: https://www.facebook.com/faircountgeorgia/videos/1152845001747559/
_______________________________________________________________

ABOUT: Fair Count

Fair Count is dedicated to partnering with Hard to Count (HTC) communities to achieve a fair and accurate count of all people in Georgia and the nation in the 2020 Census, and to strengthening the pathways to greater civic participation. Fair Count is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Fair Count, and Fair Fight for fair, accessible elections, are both founded by Stacey Abrams, politician, lawyer, author, and the former Democrat gubernatorial candidate of Georgia, 2018.

https://www.faircount.org/

https://fairfight.com/
fair_count.jpg
For more event information: https://twitter.com/faircount?ref_src=twsr...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 12:02 PM
