Justice for All: Why Courts Matter to the LGBTQ+ Community
Thursday, June 11th at noon PT
Facebook live: https://www.facebook.com/AllianceforJustice
In honor of Pride Month, Alliance for Justice is going live on June 11th with advocates
from Lambda Legal and PFLAG to talk about the upcoming Title VII anti-discrimination
SCOTUS decision, Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ judicial nominees, and why courts matter to
the LGBTQ+ community.
Tune in when we'll take your questions about how Trump's judges have impacted
the LGBTQ+ community.
Related Categories: U.S. | LGBTI / Queer
|Date
|Thursday June 11
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Alliance for Justice
|Location Details
|Online
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/AllianceforJustic...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 9:57 AM
