



Thursday, June 11th at noon PT



Facebook live:



In honor of Pride Month, Alliance for Justice is going live on June 11th with advocates

from Lambda Legal and PFLAG to talk about the upcoming Title VII anti-discrimination

SCOTUS decision, Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ judicial nominees, and why courts matter to

the LGBTQ+ community.



Tune in when we'll take your questions about how Trump's judges have impacted

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 9:57 AM