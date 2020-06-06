top
Revolution and Counter-Revolution in America
Date Sunday June 07
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorWorld Socialist Web Site and ICFI
Location Details
Sunday June 7 two hour live world streaming event: 12 PM Pacific; 3 PM Eastern Time zones.
Over the past week, the United States has been shaken by massive multi-racial, multi-ethnic protests against police violence.

The Trump administration has responded by attempting to carry out a coup against the Constitution, utilizing the military to abolish democratic rights and violently suppress popular opposition.

These developments will be analyzed from an international and Marxist perspective.

This event will feature leading members of the International Committee of the Fourth International from throughout the world.


On Sunday, June 7, from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm US Eastern Daylight Time, the World Socialist Web Site and the International Committee of the Fourth International are hosting an online discussion on the political crisis in the United States.

(See here for time zone conversions)

This event will be streamed live throughout the world at wsws.org/live.
For more event information: https://www.wsws.org/en/special/feature/on...

