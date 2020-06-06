Over the past week, the United States has been shaken by massive multi-racial, multi-ethnic protests against police violence.
The Trump administration has responded by attempting to carry out a coup against the Constitution, utilizing the military to abolish democratic rights and violently suppress popular opposition.
The Trump administration has responded by attempting to carry out a coup against the Constitution, utilizing the military to abolish democratic rights and violently suppress popular opposition.
These developments will be analyzed from an international and Marxist perspective.
This event will feature leading members of the International Committee of the Fourth International from throughout the world.
This event will feature leading members of the International Committee of the Fourth International from throughout the world.
(See here for time zone conversions)
This event will be streamed live throughout the world at wsws.org/live.