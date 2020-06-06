No More Anti-Health Care Judges Digital Rally
Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at noon - 1:30 PM PT (3 PM - 4:30 PM ET)
Facebook live: https://www.facebook.com/AllianceforJustice/
In the middle of a global pandemic, Senate Republicans are rushing to confirm two anti-health care judicial nominees: Justin Walker and Cory Wilson. Walker and Wilson are on record committed to gutting the Affordable Care Act - and if they're successful, millions of people will lose access to affordable health care in the middle of an unprecedented health crisis.
As the Senate is poised to advance their nominations, we're rallying here on Facebook starting at 3pm ET on Wednesday, June 3rd to call on our senators to protect our health care and #StopWalker and #StopWilson.
Justin Walker, nominated to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, is a hyperpartisan, ultraconservative, unqualified judicial nominee who praised Brett Kavanaugh for writing a "roadmap" for conservatives on the Supreme Court to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and called the Supreme Court's decision upholding the Act "indefensible" and "catastrophic."
Cory Wilson, nominated to the 5th Circuit, actively fought the expansion of Medicaid in Mississippi and called the ACA "illegitimate" and "perverse."
If the Affordable Care Act is overturned, 20 million people would lose access to affordable health care. Pushing these anti-health care nominations during an unprecedented global health crisis isn't just dangerous - it's deadly.
ORGANIZER & SUPPORTERS:
Alliance for Justice
People For the American Way
The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW)
Demand Justice
Alliance for Justice Action Campaign
