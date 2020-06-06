top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Racial Justice
San Rafael Says "Say Their Names"
by Downtown Protest
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 1:52 AM
28 names on a cardboard sign...Black Americans murdered by police. There are many many more, protesters lamented.
sm_sanrafaelsay1.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
Photos: Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

On May 31, In the North Bay city of San Rafael, demonstrators lined up along Third Street in the city’s downtown.

They came to protest police violence spurred on by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Protesters chanted and people in passing cars honked their approval.

Chanting wasn't easy from behind masks. But chant they did and then they marched. Their expressions said, "ready for more."

§28 names
by Downtown Protest
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 1:52 AM
sm_sanrafaelsaynames28.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§Am I Next?
by Downtown Protest
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 1:52 AM
sm_sanrafaelaminext.jpg
original image (3856x5398)
§Cops Kill
by Downtown Protest
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 1:52 AM
sm_sanrafaelcopskill.jpg
original image (2819x3946)
§Standing for Justice
by Downtown Protest
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 1:52 AM
sm_sanrafaelstand4justice.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§Marching down the road
by Downtown Protest
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 1:52 AM
sm_sanrafaelwhitesilence.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§Shouting
by Downtown Protest
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 1:52 AM
sm_sanrafaelshout.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§Justice for Floyd
by Downtown Protest
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 1:52 AM
sm_sanrafaeljustice.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§Filipinix
by Downtown Protest
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 1:52 AM
sm_sanrafaelfilipinx.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
When you don't want to specify Filipina or Filipino use Filipinx.
§Ready for more
by Downtown Protest
Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 1:52 AM
sm_sanrafaelready4something.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
