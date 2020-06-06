San Rafael Says "Say Their Names" by Downtown Protest

Saturday Jun 6th, 2020 1:52 AM

28 names on a cardboard sign...Black Americans murdered by police. There are many many more, protesters lamented.

Photos: Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



On May 31, In the North Bay city of San Rafael, demonstrators lined up along Third Street in the city’s downtown.



They came to protest police violence spurred on by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Protesters chanted and people in passing cars honked their approval.



Chanting wasn't easy from behind masks. But chant they did and then they marched. Their expressions said, "ready for more."



