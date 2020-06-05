From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Private prison corporations profit from civil unrest in Washington D.C.
Letter From Nancy Pelosi To The Impeached President Donald J. Trump:
Private prison corporations profit from civil unrest in Washington D.C.
By Lynda Carson - June 5, 2020
In a June 4, 2020, letter from the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, to the impeached President Donald J. Trump, in part it states, “We have seen soldiers on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. We have witnessed Bureau of Prisons officers in Lafayette Square. We have seen National Park Service officers hassling peaceful protesters. Several states have deployed members of their national Guard to D.C. This is in addition to the FBI and other security forces operating in our nation’s capital.”
That’s right, Nancy Pelosi is referring to the activated brutal prison guards who are members of the Special Operations Response Teams (SORT) while working for federal and private prison corporations, including the publicly traded private corporate prison companies such as Core Civic (formerly Corrections Corporation of America), and the GEO Group.
Indeed, the private corporate prison profiteers are currently profiting from the use of the corporate prison guards who are members of the Special Operations Response Teams (SORT), that have been unleashed to suppress the Constitutional rights of the American public, and registered voters protesting against police brutality, and killers cops in Washington D.C.
That's right! You do not have to be locked up in a prison to be abused and kicked around by prison guards!
The federal and private prison guards with the Special Operations Response Teams (SORT), have reportedly been unleashed in our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. Additionally, they are also reportedly being used by Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE), in the private corporate prisons that have reportedly been brutalizing migrant workers being held as prisoners.
Presently, one of the profiteers making lots of money from his private prison guard members with the Special Operations Response Teams (SORT) in Washington, D.C., is George Zoley, the CEO of the GEO Group. The GEO Group, Inc., Political Action Committee presently has $644,249 in total receipts.
Another corporate profiteer making lots of money from his private prison guard members with the Special Operations Response Teams (SORT) operating in Washington, D.C., is Damon T. Hininger, CEO of CoreCivic. Presently, the CoreCivic Inc., Political Action Committee (CORECIVIC PAC) has around has $162,329 in total receipts.
Both CoreCivic, and the GEO Group are public trading corporations with stock priced at more than $13 a share presently.
Reportedly, prison operator shares have risen due to the policies of the impeached President Donald J. Trump.
The GEO Group has reportedly made huge profits thanks to the efforts of the impeached President Donald J. Trump.
Reportedly, “Government contractors are prohibited from donating to federal elections.But on August 19, 2016, GEO Corrections Holding, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the private prison company GEO Group, donated $100,000 to the pro-Donald Trump super PAC Rebuilding America Now. At the time, Vice Presidential Candidate Mike Pence was touting donations to the PAC as “one of the best ways” to help put Trump in office. The donation came one day after then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates issued a memo directing the Bureau of Prisons to gradually end the use of private prisons, tanking GEO’s stock prices. The GEO subsidiary donated an additional $125,000 in the November before the election, for a total of $225,000 in illegal contributions to the Trump campaign.”
With the private prison guards of the GEO Group who are members of the Special Operations Response Teams (SORT), that have been unleashed in Washington D.C., to suppress the rights of the American public protesting against police brutality and killer cops, the GEO Group is even profiting more because of Trump’s brutal policies.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
