Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/ 6/2020
Taking a Knee for Change: Say Their Names
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 06
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSEIU Local 1021
Location Details
Candlestick Park, Intersection of Harney Way and Hunters Point Expressway
An action for the unjust murders by Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor & George Floyd and all at the hands of Police. Taking place Saturday June 6th at Candlestick park, SF. March starts at corner of Harney way & Hunters Point Expressway at 10am.

Words from SEIU President Joseph Bryant:

"As a union that unites 60,000 working people across race and other backgrounds and identities, we must continue to actively dismantle structural racism and fight for justice and dignity both in and out of the workplace. The racism that drives calling the police on a bird watcher, a child selling water or a group of people having a bar-b-que at the lake comes from the same racism that can lead to the egregious killings that we have witnessed over the past few weeks. Structural racism manifests itself in all facets and systems of the United States’ society; if we want to build a better and different future for all people, Black, Brown, API and White, it is the duty and responsibility of all Unions and Union members to tenaciously fight for racial and economic justice, as our fates are linked. We are all Sisters, Brothers and Family.

We must channel our sadness, pain and anger to demand the change we need and be the change that we desire."
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6226313183...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 5th, 2020 7:41 PM
