top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/ 7/2020
March for Justice--Defund the Police
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday June 07
Time 5:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPeninsula DSA/Justice for Chinedu
Location Details
Capuchino Public High School
1501 Magnolia Ave.
San Bruno, CA
Please join us on a March for Justice on Sunday, June 7th at 5 pm. We will begin our march from Capuchino Public High School 1501 Magnolia Ave, San Bruno and will proceed to the site of the murder of Chinedu Okobi on October 5, 2018 by 5 San Mateo County Sheriff's officers. (It is about a ten minute walk)

We march for George.
We march for Breonna.
We march for Chinedu.
We march for Yanira.
We march for Errol.
We march for and still mourn the deaths of the more than 29 people killed in San Mateo County by law enforcement (see attached).

Police violence is systemic and has deep roots within each of the 16 municipal police departments in San Mateo County and the San Mateo County Sheriff's office.

"The safest communities don't have the most cops; they have the most resources," said Jillian Johnson, the mayor pro tem of Durham, North Carolina, when she decided not to allocate more funding to city police officers. “Like every other community in America, our community is over-invested in policing and incarceration and under-invested in housing, jobs, education, health and all the other investments that make those punitive interventions unnecessary,” she wrote at the time.

We demand:
Divest all San Mateo County Municipalities from their Police Departments and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office; all funds should be prioritized for life-affirming services like healthcare and access to housing. **The recommended budget for 2020-21 for San Mateo County proposes a 12 million dollar increase in the Sheriff's budget, up from a 276+ million dollar budget, while the County is projected to be in a 65-100 million dollar deficit because of COVID-19.**
Defunding of the corrupt San Mateo County Sheriff's Activities League with reinvestment into community-led organizations and programs
Termination of all public educational institutions' contracts with municipal police and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office


In solidarity,
Peninsula Democratic Socialists of America and the Justice for Chinedu Coalition
sm_chinedu_march.jpg
original image (702x960)
Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 5th, 2020 3:35 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 883.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code