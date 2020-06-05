Speakers including Julie Lythcott-Haims, Speaker, Author, Activist
Judge LaDoris Cordell
Regina Wallace Jones, Mayor, East Palo Alto
others
Wear Masks, Social Distance
Community Safety is the First Priority
BRING SIGNS if you can
March for those who are able follows rally...over 4 miles
Peaceful Protest and March: King Plaza Palo Alto
|Date
|Saturday June 06
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Silence is Violence
|Location Details
|
In front of Palo Alto City Hall in MLK Jr. Plaza
250 Hamilton Ave.
Palo Alto 94301
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 5th, 2020 1:58 PM
