Related Categories: Peninsula | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/ 6/2020
Peaceful Protest and March: King Plaza Palo Alto
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 06
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSilence is Violence
Location Details
In front of Palo Alto City Hall in MLK Jr. Plaza
250 Hamilton Ave.
Palo Alto 94301
Speakers including Julie Lythcott-Haims, Speaker, Author, Activist
Judge LaDoris Cordell
Regina Wallace Jones, Mayor, East Palo Alto
others

Wear Masks, Social Distance
Community Safety is the First Priority

BRING SIGNS if you can

March for those who are able follows rally...over 4 miles
sm_floydflyer.jpeg
original image (1088x1397)
Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 5th, 2020 1:58 PM
