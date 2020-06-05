top
M4BL: Making Meaning Of This Moment In Defense of Black Lives (livestream)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 06
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorM4BL & Rising Majority
Location Details
Online via livestream & Zoom

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_650Wriw6TauidxQX2hGDHw
Making Meaning Of This Moment:
Forging An Abolitionist Strategy For Defending Black Communities

When: Saturday, June 6 at 10 AM PT (12 PM CT / 1 PM ET)

Where: Webinar via livestream & Zoom

Join The Movement For Black Lives and The Rising Majority on for a national call about the current resistance and how we can show up In Defense of Black Lives.

Cities across the country have erupted in protest and many are in flames. The horrific and violent murders of George Floyd, Nina Pop, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, and Dreasjon Reed are inexcusable.

The compounding crisis of COVID-19 and increased police brutality speaks to the interconnected nature of white supremacy, racial capitalism, and the role of state sanctioned terrorism. Our communities continue to be overpoliced and under-served. That is the backdrop to righteous anger and uprisings we have seen these past few weeks.

We unapologetically call out these forces of terror and demand structural and fundamental change. Join us as we speak truth to power, harness our collective power in defense of Black lives, and chart a new pathway towards freedom.

Text Defend 90975 to learn more about the week of action.
For more event information: https://m4bl.org/events/making-meaning-of-...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 5th, 2020 1:56 PM
