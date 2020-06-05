Tonight in Oakland: Please turnout for this!
Tony Mcdade’s murder by the police has not been publicized widely. But this is a crucial moment, and many trans activists nationally are calling for the need to mobilize and maintain energy around the deaths of black women & trans folks.
|Vigil & March for Tony Mcdade (Oakland)
|Friday June 05
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Protest
|Black men of trans experience
Oakland LGBTQ Community Center
3207 Lakeshore Ave.
