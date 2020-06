June 5, 2020



DEFEND BLACK LIFE: The Movement for Black Lives hosted a virtual rally culminating

a week of action celebrating our collective organizing and community building. When we fight, we win.



To watch the recorded livestream of the M4BL Virtual Rally, go to:



https://m4bl.org/events/in-defense-of-black-lives-a-virtual-rally/.



For the last week, in every state across the country, organizers, activists, and allies took to the streets to demand justice and accountability and to defund the police and invest in building healthy and strong communities. And we’re just getting started.



There is still a lot of work to be done. We have to continue to place pressure on our elected officials to move resources from punitive systems to sustainable communities. We have to push for the resignation of President Trump, and fight for the rights, resources and dignity of black people. And we have to love and celebrate each other, too.



Freedom in our lifetime is possible. Liberation comes when we connect, organize, and show up for ourselves and our communities.



We have a duty to fight for our freedom. We have a duty to win.



Join us in defense of black lives today and forever. Take action by going to:

