Today at 4pm we are making history with the largest protest this city has ever seen.



Share this post, send it to your friends, your family, and everyone you know because we will make history.



NAACP of San José is here to host this event. It is 100% NON VIOLENT and very peaceful.



If you haven't joined one before, NOW IS THE TIME TO DO IT.

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 5th, 2020 1:25 PM