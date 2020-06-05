From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 6/ 5/2020
|March to Mission Police Station for Sean Monterrosa
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday June 05
|Time
|3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Solidarity
|Location Details
|24th and Mission, San Francisco
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 5th, 2020 1:18 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network