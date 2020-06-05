We will meet at Greer Park (1127 Colorado Ave, Palo Alto) at 3pm we will pay our respects and stand up against racism by kneeling for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. At all times we will maintain strict social distancing.
Nonviolent
Family-friendly
Socially distanced
Wear a mask
Bring a protest sign
Everyone is welcome
Friday June 05
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Protest
Community
Greer Park
1127 Colorado Ave, Palo Alto
Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 5th, 2020 1:04 PM
