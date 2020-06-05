We will meet at Greer Park (1127 Colorado Ave, Palo Alto) at 3pm we will pay our respects and stand up against racism by kneeling for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. At all times we will maintain strict social distancing.



Nonviolent

Family-friendly

Socially distanced



Wear a mask

Bring a protest sign



Everyone is welcome

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 5th, 2020 1:04 PM