Related Categories: South Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Womyn
Fire Jared Yuen - One Week After Peaceful Protest (San José)
Date Friday June 05
Time 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorJH
Location Details
San José City Hall
200 E Santa Clara St.
Last week the first San Jose protest happened that shut down 101. A powerful message was sent out to San Jose Police Department. Jared Yuen was taped during last Friday's protests yelling at someone to "Shut up, b*tch". Police chief Eddie Garcia failed to fire him and even called him a good person during his press conference. He is off the streets for now but he is still in the San Jose Police Department system.

Come protest with me to remember all of the events that took place in San Jose this week. This is a peaceful protest and we will not tolerate any sort of violence towards anyone. Do bring a mask and practice proper social distancing. There is no curfew but I do ask to go home at a respectful time to keep your mind and body healthy as well.
Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 5th, 2020 12:59 PM
