WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY: FILM STREAMING MARATHON
June 5, 2020 all day: https://cinemambiente.it/mfn-2020/
World Environment Day is celebrated on 5 June every year, and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.
CinemAmbiente Environmental Film Festival will offer Movies for Nature, a 24-hour free online streaming marathon that presents 11 films specifically dedicated to biodiversity.
Movies for Nature will include feature, medium length and short films taking the viewer on
a journey to the discovery of the infinity beauty of Nature and the increasingly fragile balance between its animal and plant life, now heavily threatened by the devastating effects of anthropization.
'Welcome to the Sixtinction' by Chiara Cant (Italy 2018, 3')
Every day 200 animal species go extinct. Our choices, our actions, our ability to confront the problems afflicting our planet. Will we be able to reverse the forces of the sixth extinction, the first such event for which humans are fully responsible?
'Blue' by Karina Holden (Australia 2017, 76')
A provocative journey into the ocean realm, into the depths of that world that tumbles towards oblivion. From the decomposing coral reefs to the marine life killed by the enormous amount of rubbish and fisheries by-catch, the oceans stand at the forefront of humanity's assault on the Earth.
'Home' by Yann Arthus-Bertrand (Francia 2009, 90')
It took 488 hours of filming from helicopters and 217 days shooting in 54 different countries for Yann Arthus-Bertrand to make Home, a spectacular documentary of huge emotional effect, that opens our eyes to the real impact global warming, deforestation, and pollution will have on the earth.
'Gringo Trails' by Vail Pegi (USA 2014, 52')
As dramatically as travelers are altered by new landscapes, values and belief systems, they also alter the people and places they visit. The tourist pathway known as the "gringo trail" has facilitated both life-altering adventures and the despoiling of many once virgin environments. Several stories along the trail, from the Bolivian jungle to the party beaches of Thailand, and from the deserts of Timbuktu, Mali to the breathtaking beauty of Bhutan, show the dramatic long-term impact of tourism on cultures, economies, and the environment.
'Intraterrestrial. A Fleeting Contact' by Alexander Gratovsky, Nicole Gratovsky (Spain 2017, 55')
Dolphins and whales represent the most ancient form of consciousness on Earth. Their abilities and life habits provide valuable information for humans. Based on these considerations and the idea of an indivisible and whole world, the Dolphin Embassy, a nongovernmental international center, promotes a culture that prioritizes sustainable development and awareness.Humans and dolphins. The frozen and the fluid. The artificial and the genuine: is dialogue between these two systems possible?
'Tungrus' by Rishi Chandna (India 2018, 12')
The staid life of a well-to-do family from the outskirts of Mumbai is upset by an eccentric, impudent rooster. While still a chick he entered the family as a playmate for the family’s two cats. Now grown, he commands the roost, forcing the family to decide how to rid themselves of this bothersome houseguest.
'On the Cover' by Yegane Moghaddam (Iran 2018 4')
A nature photographer enters a forest where, to his surprise, a group of animals pose in front of his camera for a cover photo… before they go extinct.
'Ranger and Leopard' by Fathollah Amiri (Iran 2017, 53')
In the province of Isfahan in central Iran, Halvani, a park warden hears of a Persian leopard roaming in his area. It is the first time in 40 years that a member of this predator species has been sighted by shepherds fearing for their animals. Stunning landscapes and ancient legends combine to create an atmosphere the camera captures as it trails Halvani in his search for the big cat. Tracking the leopard by patient observation of its movements, Halvani shows his appreciation of the nature surrounding him.
'Kamchatka Bears. Life begins' by Irina Žuravleva, Vladislav Grišin (Russia 2017, 60')
Seven months of filming the life of brown bear cubs at Kuril Lake in South Kamchatka resulted in a movie that plunges viewers into the wild beauty of nature and approaches a boundary beyond which man should not venture. Music, the sounds of nature, and the absence of human voices evoke nature's presence among volcanoes, rivers, and wild animals, an atmosphere of natural balance that remains in protected areas, stirring a deeper desire to investigate and conserve what we still have.
'Dusk Chorus' by Nika Saravanja and Alessandro d’Emilia (Italia 2016, 60’)
An exploration through remote primary equatorial forests, the project Fragments of Extinction uses sound as a medium to reflect on the current global extinction crisis. The film portrays the fieldwork of eco-acoustics researcher and project’s founder David Monacchi, who is on a quest to record 24-hour 3-dimensional sonic portraits in the area with the assessed highest biodiversity on Earth.
'The Messenger' by Su Rynard (Canada/France 2015, 90')
Moving from the northern reaches of the Boreal Forest to the base of Mount Ararat in Turkey to the urban streets of New York, The Messenger brings us face-to-face with a remarkable variety of human-made perils that have devastated thrushes, warblers, orioles, tanagers, grosbeaks, and many other airborne music-makers. These threats include hunting, light pollution, high rise collisions, pipelines, pesticides, and loss of migratory habitats
