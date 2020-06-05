Sun, Jun 7, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Origin and Evolution of Varna-Caste System

and Its Articulation with Class Dynamics



What is Caste? How did it originate? How it evolved over centuries? How do we understand the articulation between Caste and Class in Indian Society? These are some questions that do not merely have academic value, but essential for a revolutionary anti-caste movement in India. As Marx said, "to be a radical means, going to the root of things." It is imperative to approach this question historically in order to articulate a proletarian strategy and tactics on this question.

Speaker: Abhinav Sinha (Editor, 'Mazdoor Bigul', Writer 'Red Polemique' Blog and Political Activist, Delhi, India)

Moderator: Raj Sahai



LOG-IN INFORMATION AT ICSSMARX.ORG



About the Institute

The Institute for the Critical Study of Society at the Niebyl Proctor Marxist Library (ICSSMARX) was formed to further the Library's goals of preserving our written heritage, as well as supporting emerging struggles for racial and gender equality, and for Socialism. The members of ICSS are active in different aspects of peopleճ struggles in the Bay Area and globally. Some are affiliated with specific political parties and tendencies, others are not. We respect one another, but we do not necessarily agree on all issues. Accordingly, the opinions expressed in our lectures, workshops, and publications are those of the authors only and do not represent a group consensus on the issues discussed. We are united, however, in our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past. As a group, we continue to draw inspiration from the work of Karl Marx, including his Eleventh Thesis on Feuerbach:

The philosophers have only interpreted the world,

in various ways; the point is to change it.



For more event information: http://icssmarx.org

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 5th, 2020 12:45 PM