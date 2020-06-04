Join us for a press conference! #WEAREDONEDYING
Participating groups: Oakland NAACP, Black Women Organized for Political Actions, Oak/Berk Ch., Educational Civic and Faith Leaders of Oakland and Surrounding Areas
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/ 5/2020
|Lifting Up Black lives
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday June 05
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|100 Black Men of the Bay Area Inc.
|Location Details
|
Oakland City Hall
1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza
Oakland, CA
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 7:10 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network