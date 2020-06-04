Join Congresswoman Barbara Lee for a discussion on police brutality and violence against Black Americans with Alicia Garza, Co-Founder of the Black Lives Matter network, Kyndra Simmons, Intervention Director at Youth ALIVE!, and a youth activist from Urban Peace Movement.
Submit a question: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLiQkdg8NU95lMhZqk_F9BmEdEp9e8R2vp_0wKFvomBSOfGw/viewform
|Police Violence Discussion on FB Live w/ Alicia Garza, Kyndra Simmons, Rep. Barbara Lee
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday June 05
|Time
|11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Congresswoman Barbara Lee
|Location Details
|Online: https://www.facebook.com/RepBarbaraLee/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/RepBarbaraLee/pos...
