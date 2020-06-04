top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Demand Change: Homeless Civil Rights & the Santa Cruz Police
by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 2:15 PM
The attached flyers were distributed at the protest last night (June 3) and are suitable for future distribution unless and until things radically change. Comments and additions are welcome.
scan_20200604.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (622.9KB)
HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) is a small largely housed civil rights organization that's been meeting and raising issues for some years. We issue weekly updates and usually show up Wednesdays at Food Not Bombs meals to receive reports from the street to pass on.

The only thing likely to change Santa Cruz police policy is a persistent ongoing pressure from the streets and the community in a loud visible way.

I encourage folks to act on some of the issues raised in these flyers and to distribute them if you wish. Power concedes nothing without a demand. The persistence of protest locally and nationally against police violence is one of the most hopeful signs in years.
§Double-sided Flyer--An Example of a Weekly HUFF Update
by Robert Norse
Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 2:15 PM
scan_20200604__2_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (697.8KB)
This is side one of a two-sided flyer.
§Side Two of the Weekly HUFF Update
by Robert Norse
Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 2:15 PM
scan_20200604__3_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (724.0KB)
Distribute as desired!
