View events for the week of 6/ 4/2020
Workshop: Relational Organizing Amidst Racial Violence (online)
Date Thursday June 04
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorIndivisible
Location Details
Online via livestream
Workshop: Relational Organizing Amidst Racial Violence

Livestream: https://indivisible.org/workshop-relational-organizing-amidst-racial-violence

The murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis, and Breonna Taylor, tragically lost to a no-knock police raid in Louisville, and several other Black lives taken by police violence is not a new occurrence in this country. For too long, Black Americans have been alone in advocating for themselves -- even if it disproportionately exposes them to mental, physical, and emotional harm. This should not be a fight taken up only by the most profoundly affected.

The first week of the month we at Indivisible usually host our monthly National Activist Call, but this week we want to address all allies in how they can actively show up for Black lives at this crucial moment. This moment calls on all of us to be engaged and educated, which is why we wanted to make sure you know about the workshop we are hosting TONIGHT at 5 PM PT on relational organizing and allyship.

During the workshop, Indivisibles and allies everywhere will have space to discuss how to escalate white folks and non-Black people of color from allies to accomplices, both in casual conversations and in concrete anti-racist actions within our communities.

Please join us tonight, June 4, at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET) on Twitter and Facebook (link below). You can RSVP for a reminder here: https://act.indivisible.org/signup/060220_workshop-relational-organizing-amidst-racial-violence/

We hope you can join us for this important conversation.
__________________________________________________________

INDIVISIBLE ACTION: Defund the Police and Invest in Black Communities

When we defund police, we can invest in Black community-led education, health, and safety programs—funding for schools and youth homelessness services, solutions to the opioid crisis, and non-police responders for crises such as mental health response teams and community violence prevention programs.

Let us connect with your local city council to demand they defund the police and invest in Black communities. Go here: https://indivisible.org/defund-police-and-invest-black-communities
__________________________________________________________
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/indivisibleguide/...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 1:40 PM
