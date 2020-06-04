top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 6/ 6/2020
Refuse Fascism: Protest in San Francisco, DC, and Everywhere
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 06
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRefuse Fascism Bay Area
Location Details
24th & Mission, San Francisco
An uprising has begun. Day after day, night after night, coast to coast, the streets fill with Black youth refusing to face another day in fear and people of all backgrounds who have had enough of white supremacy and a culture of soul-crushing cruelty. Millions have been shaken awake.

Trump has thrown down a heavy gauntlet to the people who have been heroically protesting in the face of heightened repression. Yet the people have not cowered. For the first time under this regime, the people have seized the initiative and have not let go. In contrast to the hate and bigotry of the Trump/Pence regime, these protests are infused with a love for humanity, and those in power seem more out of touch and illegitimate by the day.

This fascist regime poses a catastrophic danger to the whole world, and the whole world will take heart if we rise to another level of determined resistance. Let us change the course of history, not for ourselves alone but for all humanity.

This nightmare must end. The Trump/Pence regime must go!
In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America.
sm_102385198_120474943013585_3409108391161757696_o_1.jpg
original image (960x720)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2538193392...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 11:21 AM
§PROTEST! DC & Everywhere Saturday, June 6 2020: TRUMP/PENCE OUT NOW!
by Curt Wechsler
Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 11:03 AM
Trump has unleashed US military police and threatened to call out the military nationwide to crush the righteous George Floyd protests against police murder. An uprising has begun. Day after day, night after night, coast to coast, the streets fill with Black youth refusing to face another day in fear and people of all backgrounds who have had enough of white supremacy and a culture of soul-crushing cruelty.

NO MORE POLICE MURDER OF BLACK PEOPLE
NO FASCIST POLICE STATE
NO FASCIST MILITARY WAR ON THE PEOPLE
TRUMP/PENCE OUT NOW!

Trump has thrown down a heavy gauntlet to the people who have been heroically protesting in the face of heightened repression. Under the orders of Attorney General Bill Barr, federal forces hurled unrestrained brutality on peaceful protesters at Lafayette Park on June 1, driving them out so that Trump could rant like a police-state dictator and pose with a Bible for his Christian fascist followers. He invoked the Second Amendment to call out his armed vigilante militias, threatened to send the U.S. military into the streets to restore a fascist “law and order,” and bragged about dispatching “thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers” into D.C.

Yet the people have not cowered. In the face of all the tear gas and rubber bullets, the curfews and threats of more firepower, the rulers have proven that they are not all-powerful. For the first time under this regime, the people have seized the initiative and have not let go. In contrast to the hate and bigotry of the Trump/Pence regime, these protests are infused with a love for humanity, and those in power seem more out of touch and illegitimate by the day. The splits at the top, even among conservatives, have sharpened up. A determined struggle that doesn’t yield and won’t be provoked has created a serious political crisis. This is how regimes around the world have been forced out of power.

If Not Now, When?

We cannot allow the Trump/Pence regime to drop the hammer and impose military rule. This will lead to a further consolidation of fascist power and a nightmare for humanity and the planet. Every move the regime makes to kill this uprising must be met with an even greater mass outpouring, in which the resolve of the protesters against police murder is strengthened with a growing defiant chorus resounding across the country: Fuck Trump!

Nor can we wait until November, when talk of election cancellation or Trump’s refusal to leave office is a common point of conversation. Now, when people are in the streets, beginning to feel their own strength, we need to add to the struggle this demand: Trump/Pence Out Now!

This fascist regime poses a catastrophic danger to the whole world, and the whole world will take heart if we rise to another level of determined resistance. We have begun, but should we fail to see it through, this and every struggle for justice will be set back. If we succeed – and we can succeed – we can begin to force the boots of violent oppressors off the necks of our brothers and sisters. Let us change the course of history, not for ourselves alone but for all humanity.

Mask Up, Step Out. Be Safe, Not Silent. This nightmare must end. The Trump/Pence regime must go! In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2538193392...
§Natl. Protest Against Police Murder of Black People and a Fascist Police State in the US
by Refuse Fascism Bay Area (info [at] refusefascism.org)
Thursday Jun 4th, 2020 11:04 AM
An uprising has begun. Day after day, night after night, coast to coast, the streets fill with Black youth refusing to face another day in fear and people of all backgrounds who have had enough of white supremacy and a culture of soul-crushing cruelty. Millions have been shaken awake.

Trump has thrown down a heavy gauntlet to the people who have been heroically protesting in the face of heightened repression. Yet the people have not cowered. For the first time under this regime, the people have seized the initiative and have not let go. In contrast to the hate and bigotry of the Trump/Pence regime, these protests are infused with a love for humanity, and those in power seem more out of touch and illegitimate by the day.

This fascist regime poses a catastrophic danger to the whole world, and the whole world will take heart if we rise to another level of determined resistance. Let us change the course of history, not for ourselves alone but for all humanity.
This nightmare must end. The Trump/Pence regime must go!
In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America.
https://refusefascism.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 808.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code