Route to be announced there, but plan to do a rough circle around SF neighborhoods including Outer Richmond, Outer Sunset, Noe Valley, Bernal Heights, Visitacion Valley, Pacific Heights, Presidio, Seacliff. The local neighborhood police precincts to be included on the route.



WE DEMAND JUSTICE FAMILY CAR CARAVAN



Thursday, June 4, 2020

4:30 PM 5:30 PM

End White Silence - Black Lives Matter

Join local business, The Butterfly Joint, for their peaceful car caravan protest in SF in solidarity with Black Lives and George Floyd.



Bring signs, wear face masks and practice social distancing :).

