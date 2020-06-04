top
We Demand Justice Caravan - Peaceful Protest
Date Thursday June 04
Time 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorOne Richmond
Location Details
Meet at JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park.
Route to be announced there, but plan to do a rough circle around SF neighborhoods including Outer Richmond, Outer Sunset, Noe Valley, Bernal Heights, Visitacion Valley, Pacific Heights, Presidio, Seacliff. The local neighborhood police precincts to be included on the route.

WE DEMAND JUSTICE FAMILY CAR CARAVAN

Thursday, June 4, 2020
4:30 PM 5:30 PM
End White Silence - Black Lives Matter
Join local business, The Butterfly Joint, for their peaceful car caravan protest in SF in solidarity with Black Lives and George Floyd.

Bring signs, wear face masks and practice social distancing :).
§Updated location!!
by One Richmond
Meet at JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park, do NOT GO TO SAFEWAY.
§New Meeting Location!
by One Richmond
See the map for the new meeting location and updated route.
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
