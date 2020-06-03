top
Date Friday June 05
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March
Online via Zoom
WOMEN'S MARCH: Defund the Police 101 (webinar)

We’re hosting a Defund the Police 101 webinar this Friday to discuss what it means to shift resources and how you can help lead this charge in your community. Our speakers include powerful Black feminist leaders and long-time criminal justice reform and police accountability organizers, Charlene A. Carruthers and Dr. Barbara Ransby.

Friday, June 5, at 4:00pm PT (7:00pm ET)

Online via Zoom

In solidarity with the Movement for Black Lives
________________________________________________________________

As the case of George Floyd makes clear, the presence of police even for the slightest thing can be a death sentence for Black people. The only way we’re going to stop this endless cycle of police violence is by defunding the police and investing in our communities instead.

Thousands have taken to the streets to demand an end to police brutality. We know that many of you are wondering how you can get involved and what concrete changes we can call for to protect Black lives once and for all.

More officers, guns, jails, and prisons are not a solution – they are part of the problem. The Minneapolis Police Department was considered by some as a “model” for progressive police reform. Even with implicit bias, mindfulness, and de-escalation training, body cameras, and early intervention systems to identify problematic officers, George Floyd was still murdered.

We need to immediately redirect funds away from the police and into emergency
response programs that don’t kill Black people. That’s why we’re joining our partners at
the Movement for Black Lives to call for divestment from the police and investment in
Black communities.

The solution to ending police violence and cultivating a safer country lies in reducing the power of the police. Cities can begin by changing policies so police officers never respond to certain kinds of emergencies, such as ones that involve substance abuse, domestic violence, homelessness, or mental health.

We are at a crossroads in this nation and the moment is ripe for real change, but only if we keep pushing forward.

RSVP now to reserve your spot for our Defund the Police 101 webinar this , and we’ll send you the link to join live.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 3rd, 2020 6:49 PM
