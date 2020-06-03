Stand together against the violence of this society!
The racist police murder of George Floyd, the soaring death toll from the pandemic, and the explosion in unemployment and hunger all show the kind of future we can expect under the system of capitalism. As people take to the streets to protest the brutal murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, a different possibility is posed.
We are beginning to see the power we have. We can do more than disrupt this system. We do the work to make it run. We can change it to work for us all.
We don’t want to go back to normal because normal was the problem!
Join us for a discussion about these important times.
Please share widely – remember there are no borders.
Event info: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-06-06-20/
This event is taking place instead of our originally scheduled event: Opening the Economy? Their Plans and Ours
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/31/18833472.php
International | Racial Justice
|We Can’t go Back to Normal – Normal is the Problem!
|Date
|Saturday June 06
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|www.speakoutsocialists.org
|Location Details
|
This is a zoom townhall. Event info here:
https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-06-06-20/
|
https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-06-06-20/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 3rd, 2020 4:19 PM
