top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/ 6/2020
We Can’t go Back to Normal – Normal is the Problem!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 06
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/Authorwww.speakoutsocialists.org
Location Details
This is a zoom townhall. Event info here:
https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-06-06-20/
Stand together against the violence of this society!

The racist police murder of George Floyd, the soaring death toll from the pandemic, and the explosion in unemployment and hunger all show the kind of future we can expect under the system of capitalism. As people take to the streets to protest the brutal murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, a different possibility is posed.

We are beginning to see the power we have. We can do more than disrupt this system. We do the work to make it run. We can change it to work for us all.

We don’t want to go back to normal because normal was the problem!

Join us for a discussion about these important times.

Please share widely – remember there are no borders.

Event info: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-06-06-20/

This event is taking place instead of our originally scheduled event: Opening the Economy? Their Plans and Ours
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/31/18833472.php
sm_we_cant_go_back_to_normal_2.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-06-06-20/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 3rd, 2020 4:19 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 798.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code