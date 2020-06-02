From the Open-Publishing Calendar
'I Can't Breathe' Signs Suspended on Water Street Bridge Fishing Rods in Santa Cruz
Signs positioned to read "I can't breathe" were installed on the City of Santa Cruz's Fishing Rods art installation on the Water Street Bridge.
The modification of the artwork is a call for change in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 25. The phrase "I can't breathe" was among Floyd's final words as an officer leaned on his neck with his knee to "restrain" him while he was being detained.
The words "organize" and "mobilize" are on the backsides of the cards, which communicates a dynamic message when the cards spin on the fishing lines.
Alex Darocy
