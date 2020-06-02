top
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/ 3/2020
Black Lives Matter March in Santa Cruz
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday June 03
Time 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWest Cliff Walkout/March
Location Details
Meet across the street from the Dream Inn on West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz
Peaceful West Cliff Walkout/March to show our solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and protestors against police brutality across the globe.

5:30 pm - Meet in the lot across from the Dream Inn
6:00 pm- March Begins
6:30 pm - Opportunity to listen and hear from Black and Brown members of our community who are TIRED (at the Lighthouse)
8:00 pm- March Back

#SAYTHEIRNAMES #BLACKLIVESMATTER #GEORGEFLOYD #BREONNATAYLOR #AHMAUDARBERY #EMMETTTILL #TRAYVONMARTIN #CountlessOthers
sm_black_lives_matter_march_santa_cruz_west_cliff_drive_lighthouse_june_2020.jpg
original image (1074x1909)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2509095996...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:52 PM
Add Your Comments
