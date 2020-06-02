Peaceful West Cliff Walkout/March to show our solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and protestors against police brutality across the globe.
5:30 pm - Meet in the lot across from the Dream Inn
6:00 pm- March Begins
6:30 pm - Opportunity to listen and hear from Black and Brown members of our community who are TIRED (at the Lighthouse)
8:00 pm- March Back
#SAYTHEIRNAMES #BLACKLIVESMATTER #GEORGEFLOYD #BREONNATAYLOR #AHMAUDARBERY #EMMETTTILL #TRAYVONMARTIN #CountlessOthers
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/ 3/2020
|Black Lives Matter March in Santa Cruz
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday June 03
|Time
|5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|West Cliff Walkout/March
|Location Details
|Meet across the street from the Dream Inn on West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2509095996...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:52 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network