Peaceful West Cliff Walkout/March to show our solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and protestors against police brutality across the globe.



5:30 pm - Meet in the lot across from the Dream Inn

6:00 pm- March Begins

6:30 pm - Opportunity to listen and hear from Black and Brown members of our community who are TIRED (at the Lighthouse)

8:00 pm- March Back



#SAYTHEIRNAMES #BLACKLIVESMATTER #GEORGEFLOYD #BREONNATAYLOR #AHMAUDARBERY #EMMETTTILL #TRAYVONMARTIN #CountlessOthers

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:52 PM