top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/ 4/2020
Paddle Out: Black Lives Matter and George Floyd Memorial
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday June 04
Time 5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorGeorge Floyd Paddle Out
Location Details
2900 Pleasure Point Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95062-5408
A peaceful paddle out to meet in a calm spot between Jack’s and Pleasure Point past the break. This is a chance to express feelings of grief, anger or any emotions you may have with the support of your surf community. This is a chance to show support and love for the Black Lives Matter movement. Feel free to bring flowers or natural elements (no plastic). If you aren’t getting in the water you can still join by the ocean along the path on East cliff or congregate in the dirt patch.

Please be respectful of physical space as we are sadly still navigating this pandemic. This is peaceful way to bring together the surf community, local community, any community for all.
sm_black_lives_matter.jpg
original image (960x540)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1146868358...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:28 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 308.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code