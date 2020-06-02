A peaceful paddle out to meet in a calm spot between Jack’s and Pleasure Point past the break. This is a chance to express feelings of grief, anger or any emotions you may have with the support of your surf community. This is a chance to show support and love for the Black Lives Matter movement. Feel free to bring flowers or natural elements (no plastic). If you aren’t getting in the water you can still join by the ocean along the path on East cliff or congregate in the dirt patch.
Please be respectful of physical space as we are sadly still navigating this pandemic. This is peaceful way to bring together the surf community, local community, any community for all.
|Paddle Out: Black Lives Matter and George Floyd Memorial
|Thursday June 04
|5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Protest
|George Floyd Paddle Out
|2900 Pleasure Point Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95062-5408
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1146868358...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:28 PM
