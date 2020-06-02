Other





UCSC ‘s Annual Pride Community Celebration

Celebrating the class of 2020



2:00pm- OPEN MIC- WRITE TO



2:50pm - CALL TO ACTION



3:00pm ZOOM T-PARTY: DJ Black & DJ Trilce DANCE



At the start of this Pride Month, we remember that the movements that began our celebrations started as communities rising up to resist police abuse and brutality. We come together to sustain each other in the long struggle for social justice, and to proclaim that Black Lives Matter. PRIDE IS A RIOT: RESIST POLICE BRUTALITYUCSC ‘s Annual Pride Community CelebrationCelebrating the class of 20202:00pm- OPEN MIC- WRITE TO kresgeprovost [at] ucsc.edu TO SIGN UP!2:50pm - CALL TO ACTION3:00pm ZOOM T-PARTY: DJ Black & DJ Trilce DANCEAt the start of this Pride Month, we remember that the movements that began our celebrations started as communities rising up to resist police abuse and brutality. We come together to sustain each other in the long struggle for social justice, and to proclaim that Black Lives Matter. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2968589881...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:23 PM