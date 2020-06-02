PRIDE IS A RIOT: RESIST POLICE BRUTALITY
UCSC ‘s Annual Pride Community Celebration
Celebrating the class of 2020
2:00pm- OPEN MIC- WRITE TO kresgeprovost [at] ucsc.edu TO SIGN UP!
2:50pm - CALL TO ACTION
3:00pm ZOOM T-PARTY: DJ Black & DJ Trilce DANCE
At the start of this Pride Month, we remember that the movements that began our celebrations started as communities rising up to resist police abuse and brutality. We come together to sustain each other in the long struggle for social justice, and to proclaim that Black Lives Matter.
PRIDE is a RIOT: Resist Police Brutality
Saturday June 06
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Other
Kresge College
Online
https://www.facebook.com/events/2968589881...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:23 PM
