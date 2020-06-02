top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | LGBTI / Queer | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/ 6/2020
PRIDE is a RIOT: Resist Police Brutality
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 06
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorKresge College
Location Details
Online
PRIDE IS A RIOT: RESIST POLICE BRUTALITY

UCSC ‘s Annual Pride Community Celebration
Celebrating the class of 2020

2:00pm- OPEN MIC- WRITE TO kresgeprovost [at] ucsc.edu TO SIGN UP!

2:50pm - CALL TO ACTION

3:00pm ZOOM T-PARTY: DJ Black & DJ Trilce DANCE

At the start of this Pride Month, we remember that the movements that began our celebrations started as communities rising up to resist police abuse and brutality. We come together to sustain each other in the long struggle for social justice, and to proclaim that Black Lives Matter.
sm_ucsc_pride_is_a_riot_2020__resist_police_brutality_kresge_oakes_black_lives_matter_uc_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (800x1035)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2968589881...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:23 PM
Add Your Comments
