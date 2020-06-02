



Emergency Virtual Town Hall: A Nation In Peril



Date: June 3, 2020

Time: 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)

Call In: 866-757-0756

RSVP:



Justice for George Floyd means holding police departments accountable for their role in terrorizing our neighborhoods. It means bringing an end to the criminalization of Black skin.



The anger and frustration we feel at this moment present an opportunity for the nation to make radical and transformational change. It is time to take bold new action to combat racism, domestic terrorism, unjust policing.



Featuring:

--Senator Kamala Harris

--U.S. Representative Val Demings

--Keith Boykin, CNN Political Commentator

--Chief Madaria Arradondo, Minneapolis Police Dept.

--Dr. Cedric Alexander, Ret. Public Safety Director, Dekalb County, GA

--Derrick Johnson, President of NAACP

