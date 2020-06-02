top
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/ 3/2020
Emergency Virtual Town Hall w/ NAACP: A National in Peril
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday June 03
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorNAACP
Location Details
Tele-town hall: https://naacp.org/a-nation-in-peril/
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

Emergency Virtual Town Hall: A Nation In Peril

Date: June 3, 2020
Time: 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
Call In: 866-757-0756
RSVP: https://naacp.org/a-nation-in-peril/#!

Justice for George Floyd means holding police departments accountable for their role in terrorizing our neighborhoods. It means bringing an end to the criminalization of Black skin.

The anger and frustration we feel at this moment present an opportunity for the nation to make radical and transformational change. It is time to take bold new action to combat racism, domestic terrorism, unjust policing.

Featuring:
--Senator Kamala Harris
--U.S. Representative Val Demings
--Keith Boykin, CNN Political Commentator
--Chief Madaria Arradondo, Minneapolis Police Dept.
--Dr. Cedric Alexander, Ret. Public Safety Director, Dekalb County, GA
--Derrick Johnson, President of NAACP
sm_naacp.jpg
original image (1200x1200)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/naacp/photos/a.27...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 3:16 PM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
DIRECT LINK TO LIVESTREAM: Town Hall on 6/3 @ 5 PM PTNAACPTuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:55 PM
Emergency Tele-Town Hall w/ NAACP: A National in PerilNAACPTuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 4:07 PM
