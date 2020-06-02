top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Health Over Profits!" Where The Hell Is OSHA At? Oakland Speak-out For Health Safety &
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 2:24 PM
Trade unionists and workers spoke out about the failure of Cal-OSHA to defend health and safety on the job. Cal-OSHA because of Governor Newsom and the California legislature has less than 200 OSHA inspectors and there are no physical inspections. Workers also talked about how they are retaliated against for making health and safety complaints.
sm_thornton__kim_cox__darla_brown_oakland_osha_6-1-20.jpeg
original image (1280x960)
Northern California workers spoke out at the Cal-OSHA offices on June 1 about the failure of Cal-OSHA to have any health and safety inspectors.

There are less than 200 inspectors in California and many of them. are over 60 and unable to do physical inspections. The rally called for the hiring of 1,000 inspectors and for criminal prosecution against bosses who fire workers in retaliation for making health and safety complaints.

The protest also was part of the massive protests against the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The speakers also discussed the fact that frontline workers who are bearing the brunt of covid are forced to work without proper PPE and when they call OSHA it is ignored and they are also retaliated against.

Speakers from Tesla, San Francisco General Hospital, Highland Hospital, UCSC and Gig workers.

This caravan and rallies were part of national actions by the People's Strike.

Additional media:

Black Workers Unite Covid-19 & Black Workers Under Attack On The Front Lines In City of San Francisco
https://youtu.be/SBB3yF43Crk

Life & Death For CA Workers & The Criminal Negligence Of CA Gov Newsom With Former CA-OSHA Medical Director Dr. Larry Rose
https://youtu.be/Bi6x_93MuQM

Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bKdXrJm4I4
§No Justice For George Floyd
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 2:24 PM
sm_floyd_george_no_justice.jpg
original image (1897x1190)
Along side the murders of Blacks and Latinos is the capitalists and their managers refusing to provide PPE to frontline essential workers from nurses and healthcare workers to meat plant workers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bKdXrJm4I4
§Tesla Worker Carlos Gabriel Spoke About How Tesla Refuses To Protect Workers
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 2:24 PM
sm_gabriel_carlos_at_cal-osha_6-1-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Tesla worker Carlos Gabriel spoke about the refusal of Tesla to protect the auto workers and the fact that Cal-OSHA has not even visited the factory to protect the health and safety conditions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bKdXrJm4I4
§Black & Brown Lives Don't Matter for Newsom & Musk
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 2:24 PM
sm_cal-osha_slogans_6-1-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The rampant discrimination against frontline Black and Latino workers is being exposed by Democratic governor Gavin Newsom and his master Elon Musk. Newsom refused to inspect the Tesla plant and instead had the Fremont police decide if it was safe.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bKdXrJm4I4
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 308.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code