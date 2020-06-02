Trade unionists and workers spoke out about the failure of Cal-OSHA to defend health and safety on the job. Cal-OSHA because of Governor Newsom and the California legislature has less than 200 OSHA inspectors and there are no physical inspections. Workers also talked about how they are retaliated against for making health and safety complaints.

Northern California workers spoke out at the Cal-OSHA offices on June 1 about the failure of Cal-OSHA to have any health and safety inspectors.There are less than 200 inspectors in California and many of them. are over 60 and unable to do physical inspections. The rally called for the hiring of 1,000 inspectors and for criminal prosecution against bosses who fire workers in retaliation for making health and safety complaints.The protest also was part of the massive protests against the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.The speakers also discussed the fact that frontline workers who are bearing the brunt of covid are forced to work without proper PPE and when they call OSHA it is ignored and they are also retaliated against.Speakers from Tesla, San Francisco General Hospital, Highland Hospital, UCSC and Gig workers.This caravan and rallies were part of national actions by the People's Strike.